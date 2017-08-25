Ural Airlines are launching a new route to Italy

25.08.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

On December 30, 2017, Ural Airlines are launching scheduled flights to Italy. Flights from Ekaterinburg to Verona will be performed on Saturdays.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, one-way promo-code tickets start at 14,200 rubles; one-way economy flights are available for as little as 15,900 rubles.

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.