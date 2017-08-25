RCC is preparing a construction site for a new Tominsky processing plant

25.08.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Tominsky Processing Plant, JSC, a subsidiary of RCC (Russian Copper Company, CJSC), started mining operations and site preparation works for construction of a mining and processing plant.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the company has all the required approvals and permits to build the main building of the plant, a coarse-crushing station, ore conveyors, a coarse ore storage facility, a re-crushing facility, conveyor galleries, and a lime storage facility.

The reserves of the Tominsky copper-porphyry deposit where the plant will be located are estimated at 660 million tons of ore. The deposit is one of the 50 largest copper deposits in the world.

At the beginning of 2022, the plant is expected to reach the design capacity and to process 28 million tons of ore a year. As of July 2017, the investment in the project totaled more than 65 billion rubles.