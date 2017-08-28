The SVEL equipment beefed up the power system of the ESPO oil pipeline

28.08.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The electrical power system of the Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean (ESPO) oil pipeline has been equipped with power transformers manufactured by the SVEL Group.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the SVEL Press Service, the equipment has been installed at 6 oil pumping stations of Transneft – East LLC. 40,000 kVA transformers have the latest monitoring and diagnostic systems.

The SVEL equipment was supplied under Transneft PJSC’s project aimed to expand the ESPO pipeline system up to 80 million tons of oil a year. Transneft PJSC intends to complete the work and to increase the throughput capacity of the first phase of the pipeline by the end of 2017.

The revamping project will provide reliable electrical power supply to the industrial facilities participating in transportation of oil by the trunk pipeline. The project also implies upgrading and building new substations, laying overhead transmission lines of the total length reaching 438 kilometers.

Quality of equipment is a top priority for Transneft PJSC. Oil-type transformers made by the SVEL Group have to pass regular certification to meet the strict requirements set by the company.