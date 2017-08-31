VSMPO-AVISMA intends to pay interim dividends

31.08.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

VSMPO-AVISMA is planning to pay interim dividends out of the company profit for January-June 2017. The six-month revenue amounted to 36.232 trillion rubles; the net profit reached 8.793 trillion rubles.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation, the intended payout will be discussed at the extraordinary meeting of shareholders on September 29. The resolution will be passed by absentee voting. The list of people entitled to dividend payment will be announced on October 9. Common stockholders will receive cash dividends of 762.68 rubles per share.

"We demonstrated strong financial performance during the first six months and expect positive results by the end of the year. Therefore, we can pay out dividends to our shareholders after six months," Mikhail Voevodin, General Director of the VSMPO-AVISMA Corporation, PJSC, a Board member, stated.