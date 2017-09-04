Ural Airlines are launching scheduled flights to Rome

04.09.2017 — News

MOSCOW

On September 8, 2017 Ural Airlines will start scheduled flights to Rome from Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the flights have been initially scheduled for Fridays. Starting from October 4, the flights will be performed twice a week – on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Ural Airlines perform flights from Moscow Zhukovsky Airport to Tbilisi, Astana, Bishkek, Dushanbe, Khujand, Osh, Tel Aviv.

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.