RCC is going to spend 225 million RUB on geologic exploration in the Southern Urals

11.09.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION.

Alexandrinskaya Mining Company, OJSC (a part of RCC Group) has resumed geologic exploration at the Katabuksky section of pyrite copper-zinc ores in the Chelyabinsk Region. The expected field reserves amount to 300,000 tons of copper and 390,000 tons of zinc.

Completion of prospecting and evaluation works is planned by 2019. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Russian Copper Company Press Service, investments in the exploration project account for 225 million rubles.

Today, mines Alexandrinsky (with a production of 100,000 tons of ore per year) and Chebachie (with a production of 800,000 tons of ore per year) supply raw materials for the processing plant of Alexandrinskaya Mining Company.