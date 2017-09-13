5.2 million passengers made use of services provided by Ural Airlines

13.09.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

From January to August 2017 Ural Airlines carried 5,232,491 passengers, up 23% from the same period in 2016.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline's Press Service, over the first 8 months 36,092 flights were performed (+16%), including 14,197 overseas flights.

In August, Ural Airlines performed 6,010 flights (+18%) and carried 966,122 passengers (+19%).

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.