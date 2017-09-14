Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / KMEZ will modernize equipment for 200 million rubles
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

KMEZ will modernize equipment for 200 million rubles

KMEZ will modernize equipment for 200 million rubles

14.09.2017 — News


CHELYABINSK REGION

New purification equipment will be installed at the copper smelting facility of the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a part of RCC Group). As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Russian Copper Company Press Service, project value is 200 million rubles.

MAERZ copper smelting furnace will be equipped with LUHR filter sock (Germany). It will retain up to 99% solid and gaseous impurities of the off gases.

The commissioning of the new unit is planned for the second half of 2018.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion