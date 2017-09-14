KMEZ will modernize equipment for 200 million rubles

14.09.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

New purification equipment will be installed at the copper smelting facility of the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a part of RCC Group). As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Russian Copper Company Press Service, project value is 200 million rubles.

MAERZ copper smelting furnace will be equipped with LUHR filter sock (Germany). It will retain up to 99% solid and gaseous impurities of the off gases.

The commissioning of the new unit is planned for the second half of 2018.