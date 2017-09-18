|
VSMPO-Avisma presented its new product at the Army-2017 Forum
18.09.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation participated in the Army-2017 Military-Technical Forum. Its plates made of composite titanium were awarded a diploma for achievements in the area of innovative materials for the defence industry.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Corporation Press Service, the new material withstands loads within the maximum protection ranking. Furthermore, its cost of production is less than that of ceramic and polymeric panels.
