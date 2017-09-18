Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / VSMPO-Avisma presented its new product at the Army-2017 Forum
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

VSMPO-Avisma presented its new product at the Army-2017 Forum

VSMPO-Avisma presented its new product at the Army-2017 Forum

18.09.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation participated in the Army-2017 Military-Technical Forum. Its plates made of composite titanium were awarded a diploma for achievements in the area of innovative materials for the defence industry.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Corporation Press Service, the new material withstands loads within the maximum protection ranking. Furthermore, its cost of production is less than that of ceramic and polymeric panels.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion