RCC and CCC entered into a joint venture

18.09.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Tominsky Processing Plant, JSC (a part of RCC Group) and the Chelyabinsk Coal Company, JSC (CCC) entered into a joint venture Promrekultivatsiya, LLC on a parity basis. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, Nikolay Dzhemilev was appointed for the position of the Director of the new company.

Promrekultivatsiya will be engaged in the liquidation of the Korkinsky coal mine, the deepest mine in Europe. Stowage material will be produced at the Tominsky Processing Plant and transported to the mine by means of special slurry pipelines.