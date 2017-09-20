RCC lowers the environmental impact on Karabash

20.09.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Pre-commissioning activities have been commenced at the state-of-the-art mechanized blister copper pouring line of Karabashmed (an enterprise within the Russian Copper Company Group). The new automated equipment will increase the output of the metallurgical facility. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the powerful aspiration and refining systems will help minimize the amount of lower off-gases emitted in the process of pouring copper into ingot molds.

The recently-built effluent treatment section has enabled the enterprise to implement a fully-closed water turnaround cycle decreasing the effect on the environment.

The plant has also completed the revamping of its sulphur facility to increase the sour gases processing capacity. It is planned to reconstruct the power building and oxygen plant of the enterprise.

RCC will allocate 4 billion rubles to bring those plans into action. The funds are provided within the framework of the long-term modernization program of the Karabash plant.

Karabashmed, CJSC was taken over by the Russian Copper Company more than 10 years ago. Between 2004 and 2016 RCC invested over 16 billion rubles in the plant’s modernization and environmental safety improvements.