|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ultrasonic testing unit was modernized at VSMPO
|
|
Ultrasonic testing unit was modernized at VSMPO
20.09.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The modernization of the Splav-6 ultrasonic testing unit was completed at shop No. 1 of the VSMPO. Over 8 months the mechanical part was completely altered and new control elements and a control device were installed.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the VSMPO-Avisma’s Press Service, the bath was equipped with heating and water filtration systems. Furthermore, the reservoir itself was doubled in length.
All of this will enable an increase in the range of titanium plates being tested – now Splav is able to manufacture semi-finished products thicker than 20 millimeters.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion