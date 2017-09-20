Ultrasonic testing unit was modernized at VSMPO

20.09.2017

The modernization of the Splav-6 ultrasonic testing unit was completed at shop No. 1 of the VSMPO. Over 8 months the mechanical part was completely altered and new control elements and a control device were installed.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the VSMPO-Avisma’s Press Service, the bath was equipped with heating and water filtration systems. Furthermore, the reservoir itself was doubled in length.

All of this will enable an increase in the range of titanium plates being tested – now Splav is able to manufacture semi-finished products thicker than 20 millimeters.