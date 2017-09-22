|
RCC will increase the volume of copper concentrate recovery up to 90%
22.09.2017 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
The Mikheevsky Processing Plant, JSC (a part of the RCC Group) will increase the volume of copper concentrate recovery from 85% up to 90% and more. To this effect, the enterprise will implement the technology of three-stage ore grounding.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, Finnish Outotec (Finland) will become the key supplier of the equipment and technology for the frame of the third stage of reduction. The investment in the project will exceed 3.7 billion rubles.
The reserves of the Mikheevsky copper-porphyry deposit amount to 629 million tons of ore, copper grade in the ore is 0.41%.
