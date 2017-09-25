Senior Managers of Airbus visited modernized VSMPO

25.09.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

A group of Senior Managers of Airbus visited the VSMPO. Material Procurement Senior Vice-President Nicole Lecca, Material Procurement Vice-President Raphaël Duflos, and Aleksandr Gaponyuk, Industrial Cooperation Director of Airbus in Russia and Eastern Europe together with the Procurement President Klaus Richter arrived at Verkhnyaya Salda.

Mikhail Voevodin, General Director of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, demonstrated the results of 10-year modernization of the VSMPO. A group of Senior Managers of Airbus visited the smelting and casting, forging and rolling complexes, as well as the die-forging machining facilities.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Corporation Press Service, the VSMPO-Avisma manufactures titanium die-forgings for all programs of Airbus aircraft manufacturer. In particular, Russian metal is used for manufacturing of landing gears A380 and A350 XWB as well as separate parts of the A320neo aircraft structure.