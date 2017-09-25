Site map   |
Contacts   |
RSS
Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español 中文
REGIONS PROJECT PARTICIPANTS INVESTMENT PROJECTS CONSULATES AND TRADE OFFICES NEWS AND ANALYSIS ABOUT THE PROJECT
Home page  / News & Analysis  / Latest news  / Ural Airlines are launching scheduled flights to Warsaw
Select: Русский язык English language Deutsch Français El idioma español
Latest news
Regional News
Industry news
Analysis
Project news
News archive

Ural Airlines are launching scheduled flights to Warsaw

Ural Airlines are launching scheduled flights to Warsaw

25.09.2017 — News


MOSCOW

On December 27, 2017 Ural Airlines will start scheduled flights to Warsaw from Domodedovo, Moscow.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier's Press Service, it will be possible to depart to the capital of Poland on any day except Tuesday and Saturday until January 10, 2018. Starting from January 11, the flights will be performed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines' aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.

Back to news
Regions Project participants Investment projects Consulates and Trade Offices News and Analysis About the Project
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
 «Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion