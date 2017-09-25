|
Ural Airlines are launching scheduled flights to Warsaw
25.09.2017 — News
MOSCOW
On December 27, 2017 Ural Airlines will start scheduled flights to Warsaw from Domodedovo, Moscow.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier's Press Service, it will be possible to depart to the capital of Poland on any day except Tuesday and Saturday until January 10, 2018. Starting from January 11, the flights will be performed on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.
Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016, the airline provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines' aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.
