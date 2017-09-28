RCC will modernize production of copper rods

28.09.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Kyshtym Copper Electrolytic Plant (a part of RCC Group) will spend 311 million rubles on the renewal of the production of copper rods.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the modernization will enable an increase in the speed of the production process flow up to 20 tons per hour and will enable an increase in the product output up to 140 thousand tons per year. It is planned to replace the casting machine completely and to increase the wheel diameter and semi-finished products section area respectively. The furnace capacity will also be expanded and the basic line units will be equipped with new engines.

Southwire (USA) will become the equipment supplier.