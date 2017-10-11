KMEZ increased its output of copper cathodes by 8.6%

11.10.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

In January-September 2017, the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant – KMEZ (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company - RCC) produced 97,127.8 tons of copper cathodes, up 8.6% compared to the same period last year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the RCC Press Service, the output of copper rod increased by 6.1% to 72,784 tons. The silver and gold output went up by 2.3% and by 30%, respectively, compared to the nine-month period of 2016.

The total target output for 2017 is estimated at 128 thousand tons of copper cathodes, up 5% against the record-high output reached by KMEZ in 2016.