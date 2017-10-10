|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO-Avisma has entered the top 100 largest private companies in Russia
|
|
VSMPO-Avisma has entered the top 100 largest private companies in Russia
10.10.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, PJSC, has improved its position in Russia’s top 100 largest private companies. The rating was prepared by Forbes Magazine.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO-AVISMA’s Press Service, based on the results for fiscal year 2016, the corporation moved up to # 90, reporting revenue of 89.4 billion rubles. Its revenue posted for 2015 was 78.9 billion rubles and its rank was # 91; fiscal year 2014, when its revenue totaled 61.9 billion rubles, left it at # 97.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion