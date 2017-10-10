VSMPO-Avisma has entered the top 100 largest private companies in Russia

10.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, PJSC, has improved its position in Russia’s top 100 largest private companies. The rating was prepared by Forbes Magazine.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO-AVISMA’s Press Service, based on the results for fiscal year 2016, the corporation moved up to # 90, reporting revenue of 89.4 billion rubles. Its revenue posted for 2015 was 78.9 billion rubles and its rank was # 91; fiscal year 2014, when its revenue totaled 61.9 billion rubles, left it at # 97.