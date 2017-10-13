Ural Airlines increased its passenger traffic by almost 25%

SVERDLOVSK REGION

In January-September 2017, Ural Airlines carried 6,122,117 passengers, 23% up as compared to the same period last year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, during the nine-month period the airline performed 41,927 flights (+16%), including 16,460 flights to international destinations.

In September, Ural Airlines performed 5,835 flights and provided services to 889,626 passengers.

Ural Airlines rank among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. Since the beginning of 2017 the airline has provided services to more than 6.1 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.