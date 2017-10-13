SVEL Group demonstrated innovative technical solutions at Energy Expo 2017

13.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The trade show booth of the SVEL Group has been set up at the 22nd International Exhibition - Energy Expo 2017 – in Minsk. Participation of one of the largest Russian manufacturers of electrical equipment has become a good tradition for such exhibitions.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by SVEL’s Press Service, the Group is represented by heads of all its departments. Guests of the trade show booth will have competent answers to all their questions about different types of equipment. They will also learn about new trends in the industry, innovative technical solutions and performance improvement.

The SVEL Group has been manufacturing power transformers boasting a wide range of technical parameters since 2003; it has captured a sizeable market share in Russia and CIS countries. The geographical range of its supplies is steadily expanding, including neighboring countries and beyond.