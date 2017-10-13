VSMPO – New Technologies is settling in Titanium Valley

13.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

First streets have been built in the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone in Verkhnyaya Salda. The street named after Vladislav Tetyukhin has been chosen as the place for a customs clearance office.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by VSMPO-Avisma’s Press Service, in November the customs clearance office will be working with documentation for components for metal-working machines of VSMPO – New Technologies. The company completed the construction of its production facility, which is now located on the street named after Martin Heinrich Klaproth who discovered titanium. Its next-door neighbor will be a production department of Figeac Aero, an aerospace company.

The construction of wastewater treatment plants is scheduled for completion in the special economic zone by the end of the year; 3 kilometers of nine-meter-wide access roads will be put into service. One of the access roads will be built for the Zibus building on 7 Optimistov Street. Among its neighbors there are such companies as Micromet and Minicut Tool-Making Company.

Gas supplies to the Titanium Valley started in summer: VSMPO – New Technologies uses natural gas in its operations.