VSMPO passed Rolls Royce’s "ultrasonic" audit

16.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Representatives of Rolls Royce performed a compliance audit of ultrasonic monitoring systems in one of the certified ScanMaster units operating at VSMPO.

They also checked and assessed the performance of another four ScanMaster units for certification of the new ultrasonic inspection section at shop No. 22/2. The units had already been inspected by Safran and Pratt & Whitney representatives.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the Rolls Royce representatives and VSMPO engineers discussed programs for new disk codes planned for 2018.