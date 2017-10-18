VSMPO-Avisma shared its experience in Miami

18.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma Corporation took part in the annual conference hosted by the International Titanium Association (ITA). The Ural delegation was headed by Oleg Leder, Deputy General Director for Marketing and Sales, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the corporation.

The forum took place in Miami on October 8-12 and introduced the participants to new technologies and fields of application of titanium. The participants also discussed cooperation opportunities and shared recommendations for further market development.

ITA is a non-profit trade group. It was established in 1984. Its current membership is comprised of 205 companies and over 2,000 individual members worldwide, including titanium producers, distributors, vendors and consumers.