|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Switzerland
|
|
Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Switzerland
23.10.2017 — News
MOSCOW
Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Geneva on December 29, 2017, with departures from Zhukovsky International Airport (Moscow).
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the air carrier’s Press Service, flights are scheduled for Fridays till March 23. One-way fares start at 100 euros; roundtrip fares start at 220 euros (including taxes and fees).
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In January – September 2017 the airline provided services to 6.1 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion