Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Switzerland

23.10.2017 — News

MOSCOW

Ural Airlines is launching a new route to Geneva on December 29, 2017, with departures from Zhukovsky International Airport (Moscow).

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the air carrier’s Press Service, flights are scheduled for Fridays till March 23. One-way fares start at 100 euros; roundtrip fares start at 220 euros (including taxes and fees).

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In January – September 2017 the airline provided services to 6.1 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.