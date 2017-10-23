RCC told the British about Smart Copper

23.10.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Russian Copper Company introduced its production standard – Smart Copper – to the participants of the First Russian-UK Raw Materials Dialogue in St Petersburg.

Natalia Gonchar, RCC’s Director for Environment, Occupational and Industrial Safety, said that the concept of Smart Copper combined modern technology, respect for communities and their interests, responsible attitude towards environment in the operating areas and regions.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, each production process is seen through resource saving and environmental safety criteria. The top-list measures include installation of closed-loop water circulation systems, recycling of generated waste back into the production process, reclamation of disturbed land.

The Russian-UK Raw Materials Dialogue brought together participants representing 13 British universities, 40 British and more than 30 Russian companies, federal and regional government authorities.