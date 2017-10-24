SVEL Group will help Africa solve its infrastructure problems

The SVEL Group took part in INFRA Africa & Middle East Expo 2017. More than 250 companies from 24 countries displayed their product ranges in Cairo on October 17-19.

The SVEL Group showcased its innovative energy efficient products and solutions: oil-type, dry-type and instrument transformers as well as reactor equipment. All products are offered in different modifications and have a wide range of specifications to be able to operate even in hot climates.

Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Housing and Urban Development of Egypt, was one of the high-ranking guests of the SVEL Group’s display. The total number of visitors exceeded 15,000.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the SVEL Group, in the near future the annual demand of the African Region for high-quality electrical equipment is expected to grow at a rate of 10-15%. SVEL solutions and equipment will help in meeting some of the needs.