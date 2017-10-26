Experts highly praised the environmental policy of Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Plant

26.10.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

Participants of the Mining Industry Efficiency and Safety Conference - 2017 visited the Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Plant (a member of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) Group). They saw how Smart Copper, RCC’s business standard, operates: high-quality manufacturing of copper products, which is based on modern technology, respect for communities and their interests, responsible attitude towards environment in the operating areas and regions.

The mining experts expressed a high opinion of the mine and processing plant they had been shown around by engineers and production technicians of the Mikheevsky Mining and Processing Plant.

Similar industrial operations will be performed at the Tominsky Mining and Processing Plant that is under construction near Chelyabinsk. RCC’s investment in the new plant amounted to more than 65 billion rubles as of July 2017.

The Tominsky Mining and Processing Plant will processs annually 28 million tons of porphyry copper ore and produce up to 500 thousand tons of copper concentrate.

RCC is planning to implement its Smart Copper standard at the future plant. The compliance with the standard implies advanced, technology intensive and safe production. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the innovative technology will maximize copper recovery from porphyry ores containing 0.4 percent copper.

The total amount of taxes that will be paid over the years of operation of the Tominsky Mining and Processing Plant is estimated at 120 billion rubles. 1,200 jobs will be created at the plant.