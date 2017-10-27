SVEL Group shipped its thousandth transformer

27.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The SVEL Group manufactured its thousandth transformer. The milestone transformer - TDN-25000/110 UKHL1 – was made for Energotekhservis LLC, a power supply company operating in the Stankomash Industrial Park in Chelyabinsk, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the SVEL Group.

The 25 MVA transformer will be installed at the 110/10 kV REM substation, which will be the main power supply source of the new test center of Russian Electric Motors, a resident of the industrial park.

Russian Electric Motors (REM JSC) is a joint venture of Transneft JSC (51%) and Konar Invest JSC (49%). The plant will be put into operation in 2018 and will annually produce 300 high-tech electric motors for trunk pipeline and booster pump stations. The capacity of units will range from 315 kW to 14,500 kW, reaching 45,000 kW in future.

Nidec ASI (Italy) is a partner in the project. The total investment in the project will exceed 9 billion rubles. The new production will bring 352 jobs to Chelyabinsk residents.