KMEZ is upgrading its supply ventilation system

27.10.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The upgraded supply ventilation system will be put into operation at the refined gold and silver department at the Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) Group) by the end of 2017. Its capacity will be increased to eliminate the imbalance that occurred after off-gas capture devices had been installed in the exhaust ventilation system. Their operation affected the quality of indoor air, which became more rarefied.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the project for installation of the new ventilation unit does not require any interruption of the production process. The investment amounts to 6 million rubles.