SVEL Group tooк part in major trade shows in Kazakhstan

27.10.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

From October 24 through October 26 Almaty hosted three international exhibitions shocasing achievements in the power and light engineering sector - Power Kazakhstan 2017, Lighting Kazakhstan 2017 and ReEnergy Kazakhstan.

The SVEL Group was among over 100 exhibitors representing companies from 13 countries. The Group showcased its innovative energy efficient products and solutions: Oil-type, dry-type and instrument transformers, reactor equipment, packaged transformer substations, and switchgears. Engineers of the SVEL Group gave advice on operation of SVEL equipment, told the visitors about trends in the industry and new engineering solutions, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the SVEL Group.

Energy conservation and efficiency are mainstream trends in the world’s power sector. They underlie research and development work of the SVEL Group.

Power Kazakhstan, Lighting Kazakhstan and ReEnergy Kazakhstan continued the Future Energy core theme of the EXPO 2017 World’s Fair.