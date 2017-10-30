|
Ural Airlines announces winter flight schedule
30.10.2017 — News
MOSCOW
Ural Airlines switched over to the winter flight schedule. From October 29, 2017 through March 24, 2018 the air carrier offers flights to more than 150 destinations in 23 countries.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, most of the passengers have not been affected by the schedule changes, as most of the routes operate throughout the year.
Ural Airlines offers flights from Moscow to Warsaw, Munich, Salzburg, and Geneva.
Passengers departing from St. Petersburg can book flights to Tenerife, Barcelona and Tel Aviv.
Passengers departing from Ekaterinburg got an opportunity to fly more frequently to Prague, Dubai, Paris and Tel Aviv. The airline offered new routes from the Ural capital to such destinations in China as Ordos and Changchun. It also launched flights to Krasnoyarsk, Rostov-on-Don and Khabarovsk.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume in January – September 2017. In 2016 the air carrier provided services to 6.4 million passengers.
