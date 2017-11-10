RCC has become a partner of ECOTECH 2017

10.11.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

From December 12 through December 14 Moscow will be hosting the ECOTECH 2017 International Exhibition & Forum. The Russian Copper Company (RCC) Group, one of the biggest Russian copper producers, has become a partner of the event.

RCC ranks among the leading companies notable for their sustainable use of natural resources and implementation of environmental protection measures; it uses the most technologically efficient and environmentally safe solutions in its copper ore extraction and concentration as well as in its refined copper production.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, over the last five years, the RCC Group has spent more than 8 billion rubles on environmental programs. As a result, air emissions have dropped almost by 50% and discharge into water bodies has decreased by 30%.

In the ranking of environmental responsibility, which was conducted by the World Wildlife Fund among Russian mining companies at the end of 2016, RCC took the sixth place in the category of the least environmental impact and was awarded the fourteenth place when rated by the level of its environmental responsibility.