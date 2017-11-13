|
RCC presented Smart Copper at Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum
13.11.2017 — News
CHELYABINSK REGION
The Russian Copper Company (RCC) introduced its Smart Copper business standard to the members of the Russian-Kazakhstani Business Council. The meeting took place in Chelyabinsk during the 14th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum.
Competent human resource management and social policy are critical components of compliance with the business standard.
The RCC Group operates 13 subsidiaries in four Russian regions and in Kazakhstan. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the total number of employees working for RCC is 8,500.
The priorities set by the RCC Group in its human resource management are competitive wages and benefits, safe and comfortable work environment, efficient and long-term motivation of employees.
RCC employees and their families as well as RCC retirees are offered different health improvement, recreation and sports programs.
In 2014-2016, RCC spent 1.164 billion rubles on renovation, reconstruction and construction of community infrastructure and public facilities in the cities and towns of its operation.
