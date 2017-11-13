|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / VSMPO will have milling machines from Italy
|
|
VSMPO will have milling machines from Italy
13.11.2017 — News
SVERDLOVSK REGION
Specialists from Jobs S.p.A. (Italy) will install two new milling machines at VSMPO. The onsite installation is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.
As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the new CNC milling machines will help to reduce significantly the time needed for machining of large parts for aircraft.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion