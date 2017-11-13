VSMPO will have milling machines from Italy

13.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Specialists from Jobs S.p.A. (Italy) will install two new milling machines at VSMPO. The onsite installation is scheduled for completion by the end of the year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the new CNC milling machines will help to reduce significantly the time needed for machining of large parts for aircraft.