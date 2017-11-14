VSMPO-Avisma showcases its achievements at Metal-Expo 2017 in Moscow

14.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

From November 14 through November 17 Moscow will be hosting the 23rd International Industrial Exhibition – Metal-Expo 2017. One of the participants is the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, a major manufacturer of products of titanium and its alloys.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the Corporation, the program includes more than 40 meetings with top managers of metallurgical and tool-making companies interested in cooperation.

The exhibition will bring together 550 companies from 32 countries worldwide. Visitors will represent a wide range of industries, including construction, machine-building, fuel-and-energy, transportation, and logistics sectors as well as metal traders.