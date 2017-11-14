Ural Airlines welcomes its seven millionth passenger

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines hit its record high, having carried over 7 million passengers since the beginning of the year. Elena Nikitova who flew with her family from Ekaterinburg to Moscow became a milestone passenger.

The airline’s representatives handed the woman a bonus certificate of the Wings Loyalty Program; her children received souvenirs and toys.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, in 2017 the milestone passenger was registered one month earlier than last year due to the fast growing ridership. In 2016, the six millionth passenger was registered in December.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume in the period January through September of the current year. During this period the airline provided services to 6.1 million passengers. The airline operates routes to over 200 destinations. The carrier’s aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners (23 - А320, 13 - А321 and 7 - А319).