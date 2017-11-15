Ural Airlines’ ridership increased by 24%

15.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

During the period January through October 2017, Ural Airlines carried 6,859,095 passengers, having improved its last year’s ridership by 24%.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, during the first ten months of 2017 the carrier’s aircraft completed 47,097 flights (+17%), including 18,880 flights to destinations outside Russia.

In October, the airline completed 5,170 flights and carried 736,978 passengers (+34%).

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. In 2016 the air carrier provided services to 6.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.