KMEZ installed new electrolytic cells

20.11.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION

The Kyshtym Electrolytic Copper Plant (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) Group) has completed installation of two additional series consisting of 40 electrolytic cells. The installation is an integral part of the program aimed to increase the production capacity and the output of copper cathodes. The 420 million ruble project will make it possible to increase the cathode output by 16.7% to 140 thousand cathodes a year.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service, the upgrading is being performed without any interruption of the production process and any reduction in the output. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of December.

The final stage of the upgrading of the copper electrolysis shop is scheduled for early 2018 when two multipurpose and two accumulation conveyors (from Canadian manufacturers) are installed.