Ural Airlines is expanding its maintenance capabilities

20.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines started repair and maintenance of emergency and safety equipment. The emergency and safety equipment repair shop was opened at the Component Repair Department at the Aviation Technical Center (ATC). The repair shop successfully passed the audit conducted by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service, six high-skill technical specialists completed training at Lufthansa Technik AG in Frankfurt and at Ural Airlines’ ATC in Ekaterinburg. They will be able to provide maintenance service for the entire range of emergency and safety equipment for Airbus А320 airliners.

Ural Airlines opened the Aviation Technical Center in January 2015 to perform maintenance of the carrier’s fleet. It is one of the most advanced centers in Russia; it provides line and routine maintenance of aircraft, repair and overhaul of parts, non-destructive testing and other services.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume during 10 months in 2017. From January through October, the airline provided services to 6.8 million passengers. Its 43 Airbus airliners perform flights to more than 200 destinations.