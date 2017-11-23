VSMPO will ship 124 tons of pipes to India

23.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

By the end of 2017, VSMPO is planning to ship 124 tons of welded pipes to Larsen & Toubro (India).

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the work under the contract for two 62 ton shipments started in September. 42 tons of pipes had been manufactured by November. The product quality is checked by the customer’s representatives at the VSMPO production facility.