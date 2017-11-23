RCC will put into operation an underground mine in Orenburg Region 23.11.2017 — News

ORENBURG REGION In 2018, ORMET, CJSC (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) will put into operation an underground mine at the Dzhusinsky pyrite and polymetal ore deposit in the Adamovsky District in the Orenburg Region. As RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service, the construction of the underground mine started in 2016. Previously, from 2004 through 2014 the Dzhusinsky deposit was exploited by using the open-pit mining technique. The maximum mining depth will be 555 meters below the surface. When the underground mine reaches its design capacity, the ore mining production will reach 300 thousand tons a year. The underground exploitation of the Dzhusinsky mine will last till 2025.