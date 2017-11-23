VSMPO-Avisma returned from Metal-Expo 2017 with an award

23.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The VSMPO-Avisma booth was awarded the Cup for the Best Display at the Metal-Expo 2017 Exhibition that took place in Moscow. One of the largest and most eye-catching displays of the forum showcased almost the entire titanium product range: from standard rods and sheets to semi-finished products.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the corporation’s Press Service, the VSMPO-AVISMA representatives had 80 successful meetings.

"Our partners and we discussed our future strategic cooperation and reviewed nuances pertaining to agreements and contracts generally negotiated before the exhibition. In fact, the first six months of 2018 have been secured with contract orders for the domestic and foreign markets," Oleg Leder, Deputy General Director for Marketing & Sales, pointed out.