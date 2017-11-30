Ural Airlines will use IT solutions from Lufthansa Systems

SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines and Lufthansa Systems have signed a long-term agreement for using NetLine and Lido/Flight 4D solutions.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, the fully integrated NetLine platform is designed for efficient planning and operations control. The portfolio of solutions includes NetLine/Sched (for schedule management), NetLine/Ops++ (for flight operations control) and NetLine/Crew (for crew management) solutions. NetLine products can be used for simulating different situations as well as for forecasting costs and revenues before selecting the best option.

Lido/Flight 4D calculates the optimum route for each flight based on weather conditions, the current airspace situation, including any restrictions.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in passenger traffic terms. From January through October 2017 the airline provided services to 6.8 million people, completing flights to more than 200 destinations. The carrier operates 43 Airbus airliners (23 А320, 13 А321 and 7 А319).