VSMPO’s "special" facility caught the interest of Americans

30.11.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

The delegation from the American Chamber of Commerce operating in Russia visited the VSMPO-New Technologies facility. The subdivision of Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM), a joint venture of the Boeing Company and the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, is located in the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and does machining of titanium forgings.

UBM CEO Scott Rickett showed the guests around the new production facility and told them about the benefits offered to SEZ residents.

Galina Demeneva, CEO Deputy for Collaboration with Titanium Valley Residents, re-echoed his words during the presentation of the investment potential of the site.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the Press Service of the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, after their tour around the Titanium Valley the guests visited the operating production department of Ural Boeing Manufacturing.