Ural Airlines became a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2017
Ural Airlines became a winner of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2017

06.12.2017 — News


SVERDLOVSK REGION

Ural Airlines became one of the winners of the National Geographic Traveler Awards 2017, having been awarded third place in the Best Russian Airline nomination.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service, almost 200 thousand readers of National Geographic Traveler took part in the online voting.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in passenger traffic terms. From January through October 2017, its 43 airliners carried 6.8 million passengers to more than 200 destinations. 

