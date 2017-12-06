Ural Boeing Manufacturing brought the first machine tool to Titanium Valley

Ural Boeing Manufacturing (UBM), a joint venture between the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation and Boeing, started bringing machine tools to the new production facility in the Titanium Valley Special Economic Zone.

VSMPO-New Technologies will provide primary and final machining of titanium forgings for the Boeing 737, 777 and 787 Dreamliner as well as for Boeing’s latest 777X airliner.

As RusBusinessNews has been informed by the VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, the launching of the plant is scheduled for 2018. VSMPO-New Technologies will be receiving and installing machine tools till the end of 2019, gradually putting them into operation. The equipment fleet of the plant has been purchased by 90%. The first machine tools go through customs clearance in Ekaterinburg.

UBM will operate at the VSMPO factory in Verkhnyaya Salda and in Titanium Valley till 2020. In future, the production will be moved to the special economic zone.