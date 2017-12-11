|
RCC is upgrading the gas cleaning system at Karabashmed
RCC is upgrading the gas cleaning system at Karabashmed
CHELYABINSK REGION
Karabashmed CJSC (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) received state-of-the-art equipment for process gas cleaning at its new converter department. Its total cost exceeds 9.4 million dollars.
The gas cleaning system will be launched in 2018 when three modern Kumera converters are put into operation. At present, the foundation is being laid for the electric filter, retaining walls are being built and supporting steel structures are being installed, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC’s Press Service.
In line with its upgrading program, Karabashmed CJSC will increase its output of blister copper to 150 thousand tons a year. The investment made in the project in 2017-2018 will total around 4 billion rubles.
