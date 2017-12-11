Ural Airlines is exploring Inner Mongolia

11.12.2017 — News

NOVOSIBIRSK

On December 4, 2017 Ural Airlines launched a new flight between Ordos (Inner Mongolia, China) and Novosibirsk. The U6-899 flight to China is scheduled for Mondays at 9.45; the U6-900 return flight departs from Ordos on Tuesdays at 3.25 (the local time is used for each airport). The schedule remains effective till March 19, 2018. Flights are performed by Airbus A320 airliners having business and economy class cabins, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. From January through November 2017, the airline provided services to 7.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.