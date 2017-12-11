|
Home page / News & Analysis / Latest news / Ural Airlines is exploring Inner Mongolia
|
|
Ural Airlines is exploring Inner Mongolia
11.12.2017 — News
NOVOSIBIRSK
On December 4, 2017 Ural Airlines launched a new flight between Ordos (Inner Mongolia, China) and Novosibirsk. The U6-899 flight to China is scheduled for Mondays at 9.45; the U6-900 return flight departs from Ordos on Tuesdays at 3.25 (the local time is used for each airport). The schedule remains effective till March 19, 2018. Flights are performed by Airbus A320 airliners having business and economy class cabins, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the airline’s Press Service.
Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. From January through November 2017, the airline provided services to 7.4 million passengers. The Ural Airlines’ aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners.
|Regions
|Project participants
|Investment projects
|Consulates and Trade Offices
|News and Analysis
|About the Project
|
© RusBusinessNews, 2009.
All rights reserved.
Establishing a hyperlink to RIA RusBusinessNews is required for using any of the material published on this website.
News and analytical reviews are translated into foreign languages by the TRANSLIT Translation Agency
|«Sum of technologies»®
Web design
Site promotion