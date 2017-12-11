Ural Airlines completed over 51,000 flights

11.12.2017 — News

SVERDLOVSK REGION

During 11 months in 2017, Ural Airlines carried 7,436,013 passengers (+24% compared to the same period in 2016). During the above period the airline completed 51,360 flights (+18%), including 20,783 to destinations outside Russia, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by the carrier’s Press Service.

In November, Ural Airlines provided services to 576,918 passengers, i.e. 25% higher as compared to the same month in 2016. In total, the airline completed 4,263 flights, including 1,903 international flights.

Ural Airlines ranks among the top Russian airlines in terms of air traffic volume. From January through November 2017, the airline provided services to 7.4 million passengers. The airline’s network covers more than 200 destinations. Its aircraft fleet consists of 43 Airbus airliners (23 - A320, 13 - A321, and 7 - A319).