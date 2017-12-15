RCC was awarded by Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment 15.12.2017 — News

CHELYABINSK REGION Karabashmed CJSC (a subsidiary of the Russian Copper Company/RCC Group) was awarded by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation for its successful implementation of the program set forth in the agreement ushering in the Year of Environment. The Award Ceremony took place in Moscow on December 12, during the ECOTECH-2017 International Forum, as RusBusinessNews has been informed by RCC's Press Service. The agreement on implementation of the environmental program at Karabashmed was signed in November 2016. Its parties are Karabashmed, the RF Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resources and the government of the Chelyabinsk Region. During 2017-2018, Karabashmed will implement projects aimed to reduce the industrial impact on the environment. The total cost of the projects is over 2.3 billion rubles. Karabashmed has already installed a new mechanized line for blister copper casting, has embarked on installation of three new converters with gas-tight dust caps, and is upgrading the gas cleaning system. In addition, the land where the abandoned tailings storage facility of the Karabash copper-smelting plant's former concentrating mill was located will be restored and turned into a mini-park.